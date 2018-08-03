A Woman Saw This Girl’s Photo Online And Knew Right Away It Was The Daughter She’d Never Met

ADVERTISEMENT

To those on the outside, the Richardson family likely seemed complete. But matriarch Brooke knew that there was someone missing – and when she saw that person’s photo online, she knew that she was looking at her new daughter.

Brooke Richardson and her husband, Tyler, had brought three children into the world together: Cooper, Aiden and Libby. The pair felt new-parent bliss after welcoming their youngest – ”We had finally got our girl,” Richardson wrote on her blog, Embrace and Grace.

But Richardson knew deep down that something was missing – at least for her. Of course, her family life was great, so she wasn’t sure her husband would be on board with her vision. “Everything was smooth sailing, why rock the boat?” she wrote.

