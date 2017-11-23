When A Woman Saw A Guy Yelling Furiously At This Vet, She Knew She Had To Step In And Take Action

Lifting heavy goods can be difficult at the best of times, especially when you are a senior citizen. So one elderly couple in Iowa were faced with a dilemma when they went to a warehouse store to buy in bulk. Consequently, the shoppers bent the rules a little bit to make things easier for themselves. However, unfortunately for them, there was a law-abiding citizen watching who was prepared to make a big thing of their tiny infringement.
On October 12, 2017, 40-something mom of three Christina Kreinbring was simply going about her daily business when she came across a scene that totally shocked her. It happened in the parking lot of her local Sam’s Club in Davenport, IA. Sam’s is a chain store that specializes in bulk groceries, items for the home and electrical goods.
The sight she was confronted with that day upset Kreinbring so much that she knew she had to act. In the end, all she could really do was add her two cents to what was going on. However, the quick-thinking Kreinbring got her smartphone out and began filming the situation as it unfolded in front of her. Later that day, she shared the video on social media and it caused outrage online.
-
When This Autistic Boy Confessed A Secret To Santa, The Response He Got Left His Mother In Tears
-
This Vietnam Soldier Was Bagged And Tagged, But Then A Lieutenant Ran One Final Check
-
After This Man Left Work To Rush To The Store, His Wife Shared A Powerful Message To Young Women
-
A Photographer Shot The Same Commuters For 9 Years – And His Pictures Show How Much They've Changed
-
25 Years After This Teen Disappeared, Tweets Have Appeared To Suggest She’s Speaking To The Public
-
This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn't Know Ellen Was Watching
-
When This Responding Officer Was Attacked By A Dog, His Police Training Instantly Took Over
-
In 1967 Stalin’s Daughter Defected To America. But 17 Years On She Had A Surprising Change Of Heart
-
A Mom Abandoned Her 1-Year-Old In An Empty House. Then A Decade Later She Faced Up To Her Actions
-
When A Woman Saw A Guy Yelling Furiously At This Vet, She Knew She Had To Step In And Take Action
-
After A Family Adopted This Rescue Dog, They Soon Discovered His Adorable Hidden Talent
-
After This Man’s Wife Had Suffered Brain Death, Doctors Kept Her Alive To Perform A Miracle