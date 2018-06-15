When A Woman Saw This Little Girl’s Piercing Eyes, She Knew She Had To Bring Her Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Busy Georgia couple Eryn and Chris Austin already had two kids on their hands in 2015, but nonetheless they did not consider their family a handful. Advocates of adoption, the pair began scouring the internet for a potential new addition to their clan. Then Eryn came across a picture of a baby girl on a Facebook page. And as soon as the mom-of-two looked into the infant’s distinctively piercing blue eyes, Eryn knew she was looking at child number three.

In 2015, Chris and Eryn were both 32 and lived in the small town of Braselton near Atlanta, GA. Although they operated a health and fitness franchise and had two kids under the age of ten – Madelyn and younger brother River – the married couple did not think their lives were complete. Consequently, they took to the internet, looking for the final piece of their family jigsaw.

Scouring social media for a suitable new son or daughter, Eryn came across a Facebook listing with a picture of a baby girl and was instantly convinced that she was the one. But the mom did not know how she was so sure, as she admitted in a Special Books by Special Kids video uploaded to YouTube in December 2016. “I don’t understand why. I don’t have any explanation,” Erin said in the filmed feature by the diversity charity. She just had the overwhelming feeling that she was looking at her daughter.

