This Woman Saw An Old Lady In The Freezing Snow – Then Got A Reply That Set Off Serious Alarm Bells

When Brittney Edginton drove by an elderly woman crossing the street, the senior’s appearance struck her as rather unusual. Then, after speaking to her, Edginton received an unexpected reply – one, in fact, that led the passer-by to immediately come to the woman’s aid.

And Edginton encountered the wanderer near Pocatello, Idaho, where she lives with her husband Timothy and her six children. When she’s not with her family, however, Edginton works as a certified nursing assistant performing in-home care in the local area.

On December 22, 2017, though, a series of events led to Edginton making her alarming discovery. At about 7:30 a.m. that day, she had stopped at a convenience store to pick up a beverage. After that, the medical professional crossed the parking lot and headed home on a route that led her onto a street in the neighboring city of Chubbuck.

