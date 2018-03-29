This Woman Saw People Lined Up Outside A House. Then A Man Came Out Clutching A Mysterious Bag

ADVERTISEMENT

One morning, Stephanie St. James filmed something beautiful happening in the street below her apartment. At first it just looked like a local man interacting with friends, but what he was actually doing was far more special. So much so that it brought St. James to tears.

St. James is a Miami-born actress, who spent her childhood years growing up in northern California. She got into the performing arts while she was still a very young girl, and she has been pursuing the acting dream ever since then.

St. James landed her first role while she was taking a course at the American Musical and Dramatic Society in New York. Following on from that, the actress appeared in countless theatrical productions, as well as on TV. Remarkably, she’s even a published writer.

