When she uploaded a photo of herself on the beach, she never imaged it would land her in the world’s spotlight. For her it was just a holiday snap, but to others it represented a lot more than just that.
Isa-Bella Leclair is a young woman from New Brunswick in Canada. Ever since she was a young girl there was something about her physical appearance that set her apart from everyone else.
Leclair had always been a confident child, despite the fact she was born with a rare condition. Her body carried a mutation of the RASA-1 gene, which meant her lymph nodes were adversely affected.
-
When This Girl Looked At Her Vacation Photos, She Noticed An Eerie Figure Who’d Been Watching Them
-
2 Weeks After This Mom Gave Birth To Twins, She Heard Heavy Breathing Coming From The Babies' Room
-
When This Woman Found An Injured Baby Bird On The Street, It Proved To Be An Astonishing Discovery
-
Everyone Loved Saved By The Bell’s Lark Voorhies – But Today You Won’t Even Recognize Her
-
This Woman Shared A Photo Of Herself In A Bikini, But Strangers Noticed That Her Leg Looked Wrong
-
Doctors Were Convinced Mom’s “Bright Red” Baby Would Die – But 20 Years Later, She Beggars Belief
-
20 Creative Students Who Completely Slayed It With Their Class Yearbook Quotes
-
This Family Adopted Two Normal-Sized Puppies – But You Need To See Them Standing Up Now
-
These Conjoined Twins Were Separated In 2006. Now A News Team Have Captured What They’re Like Today
-
Here’s Why No One Hears About Dakota Fanning Nowadays
-
A Cop Pulled This Couple Over And Said Step Out Of The Car. Then He Told The Guy To Get On His Knees
-
20 Things From The 2000s That People Were Just As Crazy About As The Fidget Spinner