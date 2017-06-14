This Woman Shared A Photo Of Herself In A Bikini, But Strangers Noticed That Her Leg Looked Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

When she uploaded a photo of herself on the beach, she never imaged it would land her in the world’s spotlight. For her it was just a holiday snap, but to others it represented a lot more than just that.

Isa-Bella Leclair is a young woman from New Brunswick in Canada. Ever since she was a young girl there was something about her physical appearance that set her apart from everyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leclair had always been a confident child, despite the fact she was born with a rare condition. Her body carried a mutation of the RASA-1 gene, which meant her lymph nodes were adversely affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT