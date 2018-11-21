After A Woman Shared Photos Of Her Honeymoon, Her Dad Decided To Epically Troll Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the rise of social media and communication apps, we can now stay in touch with our loved ones from anywhere in the world. As a result, 26-year-old newlywed Natasha Stroup was able to take full advantage of that, sharing pictures from her honeymoon in November 2018. However, her father then decided to troll her.

A resident of the town of Hazel in South Dakota, Natasha’s dad, Tracy Fritz, is a farmer, working on his own land. In July 2018, though, he swapped his working clothes for a suit, as his daughter married her partner, Josh. Following the ceremony, Stroup then made a heartfelt post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Josh and I couldn’t be happier,” Stroup wrote in July 2018. “Yesterday was our dream come true. [Thanks] to everyone that came to celebrate with us and made our day so special. And to our families that made our day possible! Much love, Mr. and Mrs. Stroup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT