This Woman Was Sick Of Dyeing Her Gray Roots – But An Extreme Haircut Totally Transformed Her Look

This woman lost patience with her graying roots and became sick of constantly dying and hiding them. So she made the brave decision to ditch the dye. Then after an extreme haircut, she completely transformed her look.

Kerry Grundhoefer, 41, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was fed up of dying her gray roots. So she enlisted the help of her friend, neighbor and makeover guru Christopher Hopkins. Also known as Makeover Guy, Christopher has helped many people transform their looks. As part of the “About” section on his YouTube channel, he states that his aim is, “Helping people express their inner spirit through their outer image. When who you are on the inside expresses itself in how you appear, you are beautiful.”

Christopher has a long history of makeovers and transformations. In 1990, he opened the Christopher Hopkins Salon at the KSTP TV studios and appeared on the regional talk show Good Company. After this, he was a repeat guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show. He has also produced makeover programs online including Whadja Do Today?, The Power of Pretty and Now What? Finally, in 2017, he opened his appearance studio, Makeover Guy.

