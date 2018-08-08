This Woman Had Suffered A String Of Tragedies, But Then She Received A Surprise That Made Her Weep

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone knows that life can be unexpected. Our time on Earth throws up wonderful experiences and amazing opportunities but also some devastating losses. For Nevada’s Cheryl Levy, life had become one tragedy after the next by early 2017. But then her loving daughter decided to do something about it and give her aging mom some richly warranted happiness. The young woman reached out to the producers of a local television feature which recognizes and rewards deserving members of the community. And the TV cameras captured Cheryl’s tears, as the woman who had devoted her life to the gift of giving gratefully accepted a generous gift of her own.

Cheryl lives and works, caring for the elderly, in Las Vegas, NV, and the TV feature in question was Fox5 Vegas’ Surprise Squad. By the time the program makers caught up with Cheryl, she had experienced what the presenter who introduced the piece called, “The circle of life that many adults suffer with, when the child becomes the care taker.” Indeed, as well as witnessing the inevitable deaths of some of her aged clients, Cheryl had also been hit by some tragic personal losses. In addition to her day job, she had looked after her ailing mother, father and then husband, only to have them die in quick succession. By the start of 2017, Cheryl had been left alone with her two grown-up daughters.

And it was one of these women, Jessica, who contacted the Surprise Squad. In her letter to the segment’s producers, she saluted her mother as a caregiver with an enormous heart. She went on to describe how Cheryl’s parents’ deaths had hit particularly hard. Apparently, the professional carer had fulfilled a personal vow to look after her mom and dad until their dying day. Jessica wrote, “My mom has always put everyone first before herself… taking care of the elderly but mostly, taking care of her family.” She also highlighted the lengths Cheryl had gone to in honoring her parental promise. Jessica explained, “My grandfather fell sick and she took care of him everyday in our home.” But as well as suffering losses in her family, there was another devastating death to come for Cheryl.

