This Woman Was Taunted About Her Weight At The Bakery, So She Took Her Sweet Revenge

Vega Blossom stopped by her local bakery to buy some cupcakes. But while she was in line, the woman behind her started making cruel comments about her weight. And the teenager knew just what to do to teach her a lesson.

Blossom is a 19-year-old from Indiana. She is a student and also works as a barista at Starbucks. Blossom grew up in Valparaiso, where it wasn’t uncommon to hear nasty remarks about her size.

“Growing up a chubbier girl, I always got snide comments about my weight from people who, for some reason, think that it’s their business,” she told Caters News agency. Nowadays, Blossom wears a US size 18. And she hasn’t stopped being on the receiving end of cruel insults.

