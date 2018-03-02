This Woman Told Her Husband They Needed A Lawyer. Then She Handed Him A Life-Changing Envelope

By Francesca Lynagh
March 2, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CBC Hamilton

In January 2018 something truly remarkable happened to a Canadian woman named Sandra Donaldson. But given that her husband was out of the country when it occurred, she decided to wait a whole week to tell him about it. Then, when he got home, she handed him an envelope with something heart-stopping inside.

Image: Aaron Burden

Sandra and Bob Donaldson are a retired couple living in the Canadian town of  Smithville, Ontario. They have been married for an impressive 36 years. From the outside, Sandra and Bob might seem like any other couple. But recently they hit local headlines, and the reason why is utterly brilliant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: louis magnotti

It all started at the end of January 2018, when something extraordinary happened to the Ontario couple. But, in actual fact, only Sandra knew about it to start with. That’s because Bob, a one-time manager at a steel company in Hamilton, was away in China.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT