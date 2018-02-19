A Woman Tried To Steal Packages In Broad Daylight – But Karma Had Other Ideas

ADVERTISEMENT

A Washington state homeowner, Lizeth Ababneh, fell victim to an opportunistic crime in early 2018. Thankfully, though, the canny woman had a CCTV camera installed, which captured the whole incident. But when Ababneh later watched the footage back, she didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Lizeth Ababneh lives with her husband in Snohomish County, Washington. The couple own a house in the Bothell area, a part of town that has its fair share of problems when it comes to crime. In fact, Bothell residents have a one in 37 chance of falling victim to various types of theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, in January 2018, Ababneh and her husband became one of those statistics after some items were stolen from their front porch. Luckily, the whole episode was caught on the couple’s CCTV, but the camera captured a little more than they had expected. In fact, what happened was so remarkable that the surveillance footage subsequently went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT