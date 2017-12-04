This Woman Used The Same Salon For 15 Years. Then The Stylist Noticed That Her Scalp Looked Wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

This woman had been seeing the same hair stylist for 15 years. Then one day while she was getting her hair done, the stylist noticed something different about the client’s scalp. There was something wrong with its appearance that the hairdresser had not noticed until now.

Eileen Korey is a former health reporter for WKYC Channel 3. She worked for them for nearly a decade, during the ’80s and early ’90s. Her ability to explain complex medical reports in simple, understandable terms made her a great health reporter. And the Press Club of Cleveland even inducted her into the Journalism Hall of Fame for her work.

It wasn’t just her reporting that made her a recognizable figure though. Her red hair was, reportedly, “her trademark for years, both on and off the air.” So, unsurprisingly, she took great care of it, visiting her hair stylist every month. Korey never missed an appointment with her hair colorist, Kari Phillips, in the 15 years she visited the same salon.

