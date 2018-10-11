A Woman Bought A Vintage Projector At A Goodwill – And Found It Filled With Historic Photographs

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t until after Kristie Baeumert had purchased the old Argus projector that she realized that there were already some slides in the case. Curious, she loaded them up and began to browse through the collection. The pictures that appeared all seemed to be of one family, perhaps photographed in the 1960s. Here, for example, was the matriarch dressed for a night out. There were the young girls running around outside. Looking at the images, Baeumert knew two things almost at once: she loved this family, and she had to find them.

It was no accident that Baeumert had been shopping in the Goodwill in Tyrone, Georgia, around June 2018. After all, the mother of five is based in Fairburn, which is little more than eight miles north of Tyrone. And with five kids to clothe, Baeumert frequently pops into this thrift store for new threads.

Yet on this particular visit it wasn’t clothes that caught Baeumert’s eye. Rather, it was the vintage form of an Argus 300 Model III projector. Baeumert had been handed down some old slides from her grandmother, you see, and she figured the projector might just be the thing she needed to view them.

