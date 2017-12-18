This Woman Was In Labor During Her College Exam. Then Her Professor’s Message Left Her Astonished

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of work, tests can often define a student’s future. For young Tommitrise Collins, though, her academic hopes collided with her dreams of motherhood, as she fell into labor ahead of an online college psychology test. Despite the circumstances, however, she still sat the exam, which in turn prompted her professor to make an astonishing decision.

Prior to her studies at Middle Georgia State University, Collins was a basketball player at Oklahoma State University before tearing her ACL for a second time. She was subsequently forced to quit, but that didn’t end her college aspirations. The then 21-year-old moved back home to Macon, Georgia, to become a psychology student.

Already boasting an associates degree in criminal justice, Collins was looking to graduate at the end of 2016 with the same major. While her academic future seemed to be mapped out, the Macon native nonetheless faced an unexpected quandary on November 12, 2015. It all started when she went into labor.

