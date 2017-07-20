This Woman Was Shocked When She Opened The Door To See Her 5-Year-Old Neighbor Clutching His Sister

ADVERTISEMENT

When you hear an unexpected knock on your front door after dark, do you open it? Fortunately for one Arizona family, their neighbor did. And it may very well have been because of what she saw through the window when she checked to see who exactly had come knocking.

Jessica Penoyer opened her door one evening in April 2017 to find her five-year-old neighbor, Salvatore Cicalese, standing on her stoop. The young boy was there without an adult, which was surprising in itself.

But then Penoyer realized the boy had something else in his arms. “He’s standing there and holding something and I thought it was a doll,” she told Arizona’s ABC 15.

