This Woman Was Sick Of Catcallers Harassing Her, So She Started Taking Selfies With The Offenders

Something as simple as walking down the street alone can become a terrifying experience for a woman. As she strides down the sidewalk, she might catch a glimpse of a man staring at her. He might make noises or say something to her. So, she walks a little bit faster.
In most cases, that’s the end of it. But some catcallers can be even more aggressive. They might try to stop the woman and ask for her name or phone number. And they could even start to follow her if she ignores them. It’s scary, but it happens to women everywhere, every single day.
Well, in the summer of 2017 one woman in the Netherlands decided that enough was enough. When a man started bothering her as she walked along the street, she took out her phone and snapped a selfie with him to chronicle the harassment that she faced. And he was the first of many.
