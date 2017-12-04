This Woman Was In A Troubled Relationship. But When She Saw This Photo She Decided To Leave

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman found herself in a relationship that wasn’t working out, she wasn’t sure what she should do. So, she sought the advice of her family. However, it wasn’t until she saw a picture of herself that she decided enough was enough.

Carla Underwood comes from the town of Quedgeley in Gloucestershire, England. She works as a care assistant at a local nursing home. And in her spare time she explores her passion for music, photography and art.

When she wasn’t busy working or expressing herself, Underwood spent time with her long-term boyfriend. The couple had been together for six years. But by August 2017 their relationship had taken a turn for the worse.

