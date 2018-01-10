A Woman Welcomed This Ordinary Baby. But The Birth Was The First Of Its Kind In U.S. History

ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing a new life into the world is a magical experience for the vast majority of mothers. But for one female in Dallas, Texas, in late 2017, the miracle of birth was even more marvelous. Not only had the woman thought that pregnancy was an impossibility for her, but a groundbreaking procedure meant that her baby was the first of its kind in the U.S. And this medical advance has brought new hope to thousands of wannabe moms who thought carrying a child was beyond them.

In September 2016, a specialist team at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas conducted a series of cutting-edge operations as part of a clinical trial. Talented surgeons performed four living-donor uterus transplants. Although the technique had previously been pioneered in Turkey in 2011, the quartet of patients were the first to undergo such a procedure in the U.S.

All of the women who took part in the medical trial had absolute uterine factor infertility, where the uterus – or womb – is nonexistent or nonfunctioning. Some were suffering from Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. This rare condition means that, while the external genitalia and ovaries function normally, the uterus is undeveloped. As a result, these patients believed they would never be able to get pregnant and have naturally born children.

