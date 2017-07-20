When This Woman With Rare Dwarfism Fell Pregnant, Doctors Knew They Had To Take A Close Look

ADVERTISEMENT

When one Massachusetts woman with a rare type of dwarfism reached adulthood, she thought she had overcome most of the challenges her condition presented. But when she fell pregnant new difficulties emerged. As a result, doctors knew they would have to keep close tabs on her unborn baby.

Tiffanie DiDonato, 37, was born in Boston, MA, with diastrophic dysplasia, which is an unusual form of dwarfism. It essentially meant that, while her torso was of average size, her legs and arms were abnormally short.

When she was of middle-school age, DiDonato measured just three feet and six inches tall. She longed to do the simple every-day things other kids her age took for granted. For example, switching on a light, cooking on a stove top or taking something off a tall supermarket shelf were actions she could only dream of.

