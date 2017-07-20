When one Massachusetts woman with a rare type of dwarfism reached adulthood, she thought she had overcome most of the challenges her condition presented. But when she fell pregnant new difficulties emerged. As a result, doctors knew they would have to keep close tabs on her unborn baby.
Tiffanie DiDonato, 37, was born in Boston, MA, with diastrophic dysplasia, which is an unusual form of dwarfism. It essentially meant that, while her torso was of average size, her legs and arms were abnormally short.
When she was of middle-school age, DiDonato measured just three feet and six inches tall. She longed to do the simple every-day things other kids her age took for granted. For example, switching on a light, cooking on a stove top or taking something off a tall supermarket shelf were actions she could only dream of.
-
When This Woman With Rare Dwarfism Fell Pregnant, Doctors Knew They Had To Take A Close Look
-
Her Husband Vanished 6 Weeks After Their Wedding. 68 Years On, She Finally Uncovered The Truth
-
In The Nazis’ Desire To Breed The Purest Human Race, They Put This Sinister Plan Into Action
-
20 Mind-Blowing Movie Theories That Will Totally Change How You See Your Favorite Films
-
This Old Lady Faced Eviction From Her Home. Then She Found Out Her Family Had Altered The Mortgage
-
Here’s How The Cast Of Grease Have Changed, Nearly 40 Years On
-
When A Woman Brought Home This Mutant Creature, She Couldn’t Have Known What It Would Do To Her
-
20 Mind-Blowing Facts About The Largest Tornadoes In History
-
A Man Discovered This Dinosaur Fossil In An Old Mine, And What He Found Would Stun Paleontologists
-
20 Ingenious Inventions That You’ll Only Find In Japan
-
This Couple Took Home A Tiny Puppy – But Then Realized It Wasn’t What It Seemed
-
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Welcomed Their Twins, And The Babies’ Names Have Sparked Fierce Speculation