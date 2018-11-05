This Woman Woke Up Paralyzed, But Her Brother Was Instrumental In Saving Her From 6,000 Miles Away

ADVERTISEMENT

For some people, one of the biggest fears you can have is falling ill while on vacation. Twenty-year-old student Kara Dunn can certainly relate to that, as she woke up paralyzed during a holiday in Spain. However, while doctors struggled to make a diagnosis, her brother Ryan played a key role in saving her life back home.

Kara was set to become a junior physiology student at the University of Arizona in the fall of 2018. Prior to that, though, she remained focused on something else, namely a summer trip to Europe with her best friend Morgan. However, this wasn’t her first adventure abroad.

“I’ve been fortunate to be able to make trips through different programs, through different scholarships […],” Kara said on Megyn Kelly Today in October 2018. “I’ve gone to Asia, Europe and the Dominican Republic. Kind of all over.” With that in mind, the student then revealed her initial plans for the summer.

