Minutes After This Woman Won A $42M Jackpot, Security Said The Slot Machine Had Malfunctioned

ADVERTISEMENT

When Katrina Bookman’s machine hit the jackpot she was over the moon. And of course she took a selfie to mark the winning total – a staggering $43 million! Then she noticed security striding towards her. But they weren’t there to escort her safely home. Instead they dropped a bombshell: the machine was broken.

Many people dream of a life of luxury. Some hope to be famous and enjoy all the riches that superstardom brings. Others put in the hard graft and enjoy the rewards of their efforts. Others turn their hand to gambling and, either by good judgment or sheer luck, hope to take home a big win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Bookman was one such hopeful. One evening in August 2016, the 44-year-old hit the Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York. There she sat at the “Sphinx Slot Machine,” a digital version of the gambling method.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT