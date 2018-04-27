This Woman Wore Pink On Her Wedding Day, And The Photos Reveal Whether Her Risky Decision Paid Off

ADVERTISEMENT

The color was one that many brides would never consider wearing on probably the most sartorially important day of their lives. What’s more, the dress was only a picture online, with no guarantee what it would look like when it arrived, or if it would even fit. But despite it all, Grace Limon, from Sydney, was determined to get it for her wedding in May 2017.

Traditional wedding customs include rules such as the bride and groom shouldn’t see each other the night before they get married, and the bride’s father should walk her down the aisle. Another popular one for brides is that they should wear something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on their big day.

Alongside these, of course, tradition dictates that the bride should wear white when she gets married. The color was actually popularized by Queen Victoria when she wore white to marry Prince Albert in 1840. Many brides have chosen to wear it ever since.

