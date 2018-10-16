A Woman Spent Years Looking For Her Sister. Then A Neighbor’s Parcel Revealed An Insane Coincidence

ADVERTISEMENT

Hillary Harris knew little about her biological family, but she had her parents’ names, as well as the name of a long-lost sister. Armed with that information, she spent several unsuccessful years searching for her sibling. Then, her neighbor received a package, and the amateur sleuth realized something shocking about the person living next door.

Wisconsinite Hillary Harris, 31, was adopted as a baby and didn’t know about her biological parents. That is, until she gave birth to a daughter of her own in 2011. Then, she started doing research into her own background.

