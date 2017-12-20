This Woman’s Dad Always Called Her The Fat One – But Now She’s Served Up The Sweetest Payback

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents are meant to support their children no matter what. But Jill Roberts grew up being constantly mocked by her father, who reminded her that she was the fat one in the family. It wouldn’t be long until she got her sweet payback though.

From Utah, Jill was the black sheep of the Roberts family. She had been overweight her entire life, and her father said she was a “fat baby.” He liked to repeatedly remind her of her size and would always fat shame. To him, her weight was simply offensive and shameful to their name.

Her father, Kirk Roberts, wanted her to have more self-control, and that’s why he would act the way he did. Her mother, on the other hand, didn’t agree with Kirk’s methods. She said that his rude comments made her “boil inside.”

