When This Woman’s Eccentric Dad Died, She Wrote An Obituary That Sparked Comments From Strangers

ADVERTISEMENT

We think of obituaries as somber pieces of writing – they’re informing the world of a person’s passing, after all. But Jean Lahm knew that her eccentric dad didn’t warrant a sad type of a send-off, so she decided to write something different.

What she came up with was a much more fitting reflection of her father, Terry Ward. And although he had lived his life out of the spotlight, he posthumously became a viral sensation as his daughter’s written eulogy sparked conversation nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before her father’s death, Lahm had had a wealth of experience with the planning that’s required when a loved one passes away. She worked as a community relations director at Geisen Funeral Homes in her home state of Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT