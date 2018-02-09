A Woman’s Ex-Husband Had Long Shaggy Hair. But After A Makeover She Barely Recognized Him

ADVERTISEMENT

The life-size photograph on the set of The Rachael Ray Show drew gasps from its New York audience in late 2015. In the shot stood Connecticut man Ian Cook with his long grey locks spilling over his shoulders. With his unkempt beard, he appeared for all the world like a modern-day Gandalf from Lord of the Rings. However‪,‬ Ian’s long‪-‬suffering family thought his appearance fell far short of magical‪.‬ Clearly, they all felt something had to change…

A makeover was a long time coming for the then 54-year-old who lived in Stamford, CT and worked in utilities. Ian cheerfully admitted to the eponymous TV lifestyle magazine show host that his last hair cut had been four years prior. In fact, in the episode broadcast in December, 2015, Rachael revealed that Ian’s appointment with some scissors was so long overdue that it had been requested by his ex-wife!

Indeed, the driving force behind Ian’s “man-over” on the popular daytime show was the utility man’s one-time spouse, Karen. The bubbly presenter excitedly pointed out that it was the first time ever that a former partner had ever nominated anyone for anything on the program. Whatever the motivating factor for the makeover was, it was clearly serious. Indeed, Karen evidently thought the situation was somewhat hairy in both senses.

