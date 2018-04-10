This Woman’s Fiancé Was Killed While On Duty, But She Wouldn’t Let Her Wedding Shoot Be Canceled

By Andrea Marchiano
April 10, 2018
Image: via Trynding

Nikki Salgot had a message: she wasn’t broken. Even though she had suffered the heartbreaking loss of her fiancé, she was still going to take her wedding photos. They would just look a little different – portraits of a woman left alone but not without hope.

Image: Twitter/NLEOMF

Originally, though, Salgot and her beau, Collin Rose, had begun their journey to the altar on May 12, 2016. On that day, Rose had got down on one knee after a memorial bike ride held during National Police Week. He had attended that event to lend support because he, too, was a police officer at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Image: Facebook/Nikki Salgot

And the couple hailed from St. Clair Shores, a city just north of downtown Detroit. Salgot worked at the Detroit Dog Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter; when Rose wasn’t patrolling the university, meanwhile, he was studying for a graduate degree in dispute resolution.

