This Woman’s Friends Tricked Her Into Going To A Funeral. Then She Realized The Service Was For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mélanie walked into a room filled with people wearing black, she didn’t know what was going on. But then she saw her father step out from the crowd, and she knew that something was up. What happened next brought her to tears – and made her think twice about a dangerous habit of hers.

With more than nine million views, this video is clearly something very special. But it’s certainly not a typical viral sensation. It doesn’t feature bloggers playing tricks on each other or an elaborate proposal. There’s a darker edge to this YouTube video, and it’s truly haunting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage begins with a montage of clips showing various people walking into a building alone. The viewer sees Kim, Mélanie, Grégory, Olivier and Brice arriving separately at the location, the captions suggesting that they are expecting to meet a friend there.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT