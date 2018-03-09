A Woman’s Huge Belly Held Quadruplets For 27 Weeks – Then Doctors Saw Something Wrong On Her Scan

ADVERTISEMENT

When Ivanna Cardenas Gutierrez fell pregnant, she was surprised to hear that she was carrying twins. But then, doctors found even more babies in her womb. However, when she was told that one of them was weaker than the rest, she was forced to make a big call. What happened next was miraculous.

Cardenas Gutierrez and her husband, David Gutierrez, are a couple based in south Florida. Before 2014 their lives were relatively normal. Cardenas Gutierrez was working as an interior designer, and Gutierrez was a chef, planning on establishing his very own restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

But fast forward a few years and things have gone a little different to plan for the couple. The restaurant idea has had to take a back seat, because the couple have bigger fish to fry these days. That’s an outcome of something life changing happened to them in 2014: they started a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT