This Woman’s Husband Was Always Coming Home Late. Then One Day She Took A Close Look At His Clothes

The Leesburg, Indiana couple had not been married for long but already the husband was returning home from work late. This left his wife feeling lonely and insecure, stuck in the house with their baby girl. Were they not enough for him anymore? Was he more interested in work, or was it something else? But then one day, she took a closer look at his clothes while she was doing the family laundry. And she was taken aback by what they revealed about her husband’s late nights. In fact, the revelation changed her entire outlook on their lives together.
Jonna Miller and her husband David, both 20-somethings, first started dating in October 2012. In November the following year, over Thanksgiving dinner, the couple got engaged. They had a lot to be thankful for that year – Jonna was six months pregnant. She then gave birth to a daughter, Delanie, in February 2014. Finally, in May 2015, David made an honest woman out of Jonna and tied the knot on this happy family unit.
Jonna grew up in Smalltown, IN, where, by her own account, she spent most of her free time, “Telling bad jokes and creating awkward situations.” Her childhood, therefore, prepared her perfectly for a life of creating videos and blog content full of sarcasm and humor. Many may know Jonna better by her social media name, The Blunt Blonde. In her Twitter introduction, Jonna jests, “People think I’m always joking but I’m not. I’m genuinely an unpleasant person and hate everyone equally.”
