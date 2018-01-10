When This Woman’s Life Was In Danger, She Rushed To A Drive-Thru – And The Service Left Her Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

For some time now, fast-food restaurants have been a common feature of modern society. In fact, there are over 211,000 of them in the U.S. alone. And more often than not, these outlets are accompanied by drive-thrus.

This drive-thru format first came to prominence during the 1930s. And after it was initially developed by Jordan Martin in the United States, it soon began to appear in countries across the world. But little did Martin know that one day, his idea would save someone’s life.

That woman is Rebecca Boening. Texas-based Boening is a retired police officer with a penchant for anything creative, including photography and needlework. The married mother-of-two carries a great burden with her wherever she goes, however.

