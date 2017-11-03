When A Woman’s Neighbor Kept Blocking Her Driveway, This Real-Life Hulk Took Drastic Action

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 24, 2017, a parking feud that had been simmering for weeks came to the boil in a small town just north of London in England. One set of neighbors had deliberately parked their car across the entrance of a female resident’s driveway in a suburban street. It was perfectly legal because it was a public road, but it was impolite at best since their car now completely blocked the woman’s exit. The female resident pointed this out to the perpetrators of the blockade but they refused to budge. The trapped woman was forced to call in back up and the matter was closed in a way that left her neighbors open mouthed.

For about a month, Abi Mustafa, a woman of Turkish extraction who lives in the U.K. town of Luton in Bedfordshire, had been involved in a parking row with her opposite neighbors. It all started when Mustafa had parked her car in front of her neighbors’ house. The vehicle was parked legally and, because her neighbors don’t have a driveway, she wasn’t blocking their access. For these reasons, Mustafa believed she was well within her rights to park there. However, her territorial neighbors felt differently…

The people from across the way were clearly not happy about Mustafa’s choice of parking spot. The ensuing war of words finally culminated with her neighbors taking their revenge. In a tit-for-tat move, they parked their Vauxhall Corsa in front of Mustafa’s house. But, unlike her neighbors’ home, Mustafa’s address has a driveway. So when her neighbors parked outside her residence they had effectively boxed Mustafa’s car in, leaving her unable to move her vehicle.

