These Women Became Best Friends At College. Then Their Parents Revealed The Truth About Their Past

Do you believe in fate? It’s an age-old question that a lot of people can’t seem to agree on. But there are two young women at university in California whose incredible story may actually have the power to convince the doubters. It is an amazing story which extends through time and space and has more than its fair share of serendipity.

Teenagers Nissma Bencheikh and Roaya Jannatipour met as pre-meds at the University of California in Berkeley. The pair instantly hit it off and became close friends. Not only were the first years studying the same subject, but they also learned that they shared a lot of similarities in their history and background. But it turned out they had much more in common than either of them thought.

Bencheikh, 19, and Jannatipour, 18, discovered that they are both of Canadian and Moroccan descent – an unusual combination – which brought them even closer together. They became such tight buddies that the two freshman women decided to become roommates for their upcoming sophomore year.

