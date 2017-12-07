When Two Women Painted A Naked Model, She Strolled Around A Mall To See The Response She’d Get

For hundreds of years art has taken many different forms around the world, whether it be conventional or daring. With that in mind, artist Jen Seidel would certainly fit the latter category. Better known as Jen the Body Painter, she and her daughter recently painted a naked female model, before taking her to a Maryland mall to see how the public would react.
As a mother of three, Seidel’s interest in body painting originated with her own open-minded parents. With entrepreneurial instincts, they encouraged their daughter to go beyond the norm and think outside the realms of convention. So her first foray into body painting came back in 2008, as she tried to win some money at a Halloween contest.
Now nine years later, body painting has become a full-time job for Seidel, while she also offers several other services on her official website. “I started body painting because I love art, and wanted to build a unique brand,” she told LADbible. “I thought body paint would be a good way to stand out and would allow me to make a difference.”
