These Women Took Selfies Both With And Without Cosmetics To Show The True Power Of Makeup

NikkieTutorials regularly uploads videos about makeup for her millions of followers. But when one of her posts went viral, it sparked a discussion about makeup shaming. And, after that, women took to social media to share an important message using their selfies.

Nikkie de Jager, better known online as NikkieTutorials, is one of the world’s leading beauty vloggers. Indeed, since posting her first tutorial in 2008, the Dutch makeup artist has built a vast online following, with over nine million subscribers to her YouTube channel and even more followers of her Instagram page. People have watched her makeup tutorials over 700 million times, and Forbes named her one of the top beauty influencers of 2017.

And the 24-year-old’s YouTube channel features myriad videos of herself applying makeup in a bid to teach and inspire other young women. She is, however, also an advocate of people expressing themselves in whichever ways they wish, using makeup as their creative outlet. She’s a passionate believer that makeup should be fun and that there are no rules for its application, in fact.

