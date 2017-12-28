A Wooden Ghost Ship Washed Up On Japan’s Coast, And Inside Were The Disturbing Remains Of The Crew

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysterious boats, thought to belong to fishermen, have been beaching on Japanese shores for some years now. Known as “ghost ships,” these vessels have been appearing with increasing frequency since 2013. And 33 ships were discovered, either beached or stranded in Japanese water, in November 2017 alone, all of them on the western coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

The two prefectures on Honshu’s west coast where these fishing boats tend to appear are Akita and Ishikawa. These regions overlook the Sea of Japan. Across that sea, more than 500 miles distant, lies the eastern coast of North Korea. And that, it seems, is where these ghost boats originate.

In one incident in November 2017, eight North Korean fishermen were found ashore near a harbor in Akita prefecture. Their wooden vessel had drifted ashore in the city of Yurihonjo. The severely damaged ship was found near the shipwrecked men, who were lucky to be alive.

