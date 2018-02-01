This Worker Approached A Disabled Customer – And A Doctor Secretly Recorded His Every Move

ADVERTISEMENT

One day, Ridge Quarles, a staff member at a Kentucky restaurant, recognized a loyal customer arrive. But this time, the patron wanted some extra help with her meal, and the worker didn’t hesitate to assist. Little did they know that there was someone covertly recording the whole thing.

Ridge Quarles is a man from Kentucky. Back in 2015 he was working at a fast-food restaurant in Louisville, serving Mexican food to his customers. But something happened one day at work that was rather out of the ordinary.

Quarles had worked at Qdoba Mexican Grill for about five years, and naturally, over that time he had gotten to know some of the customers. In fact, Quarles and his colleagues had even gotten to the point where they could remember what their patrons preferred to order.

