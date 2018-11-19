This Young Dad Walked 11 Miles To Work, But One Day He Saw His Co-Workers Waiting With A Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes in life, to get what we want we need to go above and beyond the norm. Indeed, in Trenton Lewis’s case he had to go an extra 11 miles: this was the length of his daily walk to and from his place of work at UPS. However, one day in February 2018, his co-workers unveiled a surprise.



A resident of Little Rock, Arkansas, Trenton works in the loading docks of the city’s UPS center. He earned the position back in 2017, following a period without a job. He had resolved his employment status simply had to change, though, after the birth of his baby daughter Karmen.

“My pride is strong,” Trenton told CNN in February 2018. “Whatever she needs, I’m the person who is supposed to provide it for her.” With that in mind, he secured the position with UPS, starting his shift in the early hours of the morning. However, to reach the facility on time, the dad faced an epic commute each and every day.



