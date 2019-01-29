This Is The World’s First Pregnant Man – And He’s Just Had His Fourth Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Beatie is widely believed to be the world’s first pregnant man. He gave birth to his daughter in 2008, and two sons quickly followed before his relationship with their mom broke down. However, ten years later Thomas revealed he’d just welcomed his fourth baby.

Thomas was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1974 as Tracy Lagondino. From an early age, he’d never felt particularly “girly” and refused to wear dresses. “I felt rough and tumbly. I didn’t like frilly stuff,” he explained to ABC’s Barbara Walters in 2008.

By the age of ten, Thomas had started to identify as male. However, following his mother’s tragic suicide two years later in 1986, his father had encouraged him to become a model, taking part in beauty pageants.

