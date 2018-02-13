The World’s Oldest Person Revealed The Diet That Was The Secret To Her Unusually Long Life

ADVERTISEMENT

As we grow older, our diets and daily routines come into sharper focus for a variety of reasons. Emma Morano could certainly attest to that, as she was named the World’s Oldest Person in May 2016 by Guinness World Records. However, before her death in April 2017 at the age of 117, she revealed the diet that had played a key role in her long life.

Coming into the world on November 29, 1899, in northern Italy, Emma was the first of eight children, growing up in Vercelli, Piedmont. As she got older, though, the Italian soon moved to Verbania, a town located on the shore of Lake Maggiore. From there, her extraordinary life of incredible ups and devastating downs unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma found love at a relatively young age, becoming engaged to a man who was eventually called to the front in the First World War. Tragically though, he never returned, with the centenarian assuming he had been killed. With that pain and heartbreak still fresh in her mind, Emma’s life then took a significant turn in the aftermath of the war.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT