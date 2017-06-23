40 Years After A Baby Was Abandoned At A Hospital, Her Mom’s Illicit Affair Came Back To Bite Her

It was never a secret to Jen Chervin that she was adopted. In fact, her story had made the front page of the paper. But, growing up, she never knew who her biological parents were or indeed anything about them. So when she began searching for them two decades later it was like looking for a needle in a haystack. Only when she took her search to social media many years later would she learn her mom’s dark secret.
Today, Jen Chervin is a married 45-year-old teacher living in Beaverton, Oregon. However, she had a tough start in life. On December 18, 1971 she was found abandoned on the steps of Fremont Hospital in California. “It was a stormy night, and I was wrapped in two blankets,” she told KOIN in December 2015.
Beyond that, Chervin only knew what she read in the newspapers. A group of nurses passing by on their rounds had heard her crying outside a fire door. They named her Holly Fremont, as she had been found seven days before Christmas. She was just hours old when she was found, but there were no clues as to who had left her there.
