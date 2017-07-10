=”attachment_180883″ align=”aligncenter” width=”914″] Image: YouTube/Good Morning America / via WJLA[/caption]
Donna Massie Wysong was a teenager when she learned that she had been abandoned as a newborn baby. Although she thought about tracking down her biological mother, she didn’t want to upset her happy family, and so she let it be. It wasn’t until 43 years after the girl known as “Baby Jane Doe” was given up that she found her biological sister. And when they met for the first time, the ugly truth about their mom was uncovered.
It was a cold night in March 1973. A pedestrian almost tripped on what appeared to be a discarded rag near Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk, Virginia. Then a tiny leg emerged, and a baby’s cry rang out. The passerby gathered up the blanket and took the baby to a nearby hospital.
“It’s shocking to me,” Wysong told 7 On Your Side in February 2016. “I did question how someone could leave a baby, who was just born, on the side of the road in a dirty rag in the middle of winter.” Shocking, not least, because she was that baby. Mercifully, she survived to tell the story.
-
This Man Was Working In His Garden When He Spotted These Tiny Eggs. Then They Started To Hatch
-
43 Years After Being Abandoned At Birth, These Sisters Uncovered The Truth About Their Mother
-
This Tattoo Artist Popped The Question To His Girlfriend In The Most Perilous Way Possible
-
When This Man Found A Sinkhole In His Driveway, He Discovered An Astonishing Secret Hidden Inside
-
This Man Spotted A Car Partly Hidden In The Brush And When He Peered Inside It He Was Floored
-
This Is The Real Reason Why Seann William Scott Has Totally Vanished From The Spotlight
-
This Modern Family Star Posed With A Fan. And When He Found Out Her Identity, The Internet Went Wild
-
When A Driver Pulled Over To Help This Little Girl, He Had No Idea Of The Horrors She’d Endured
-
After This Girl Got Poison Ivy In Her Eyes, Her Sister Shared These Priceless Photos Online
-
Her Son Tragically Passed Away After Visiting A Pet Store. Now Mom Has A Grave Warning For Parents
-
Experts Thought This Object Was An Ancient Jewish Relic. Then A Man On Facebook Set Them Straight
-
10 Surprising Secrets Hidden On The Cover Of The Beatles’ Abbey Road