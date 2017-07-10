43 Years After Being Abandoned At Birth, These Sisters Uncovered The Truth About Their Mother

By Caren Gibson
July 10, 2017
Donna Massie Wysong was a teenager when she learned that she had been abandoned as a newborn baby. Although she thought about tracking down her biological mother, she didn’t want to upset her happy family, and so she let it be. It wasn’t until 43 years after the girl known as “Baby Jane Doe” was given up that she found her biological sister. And when they met for the first time, the ugly truth about their mom was uncovered.

Image: WJLA
It was a cold night in March 1973. A pedestrian almost tripped on what appeared to be a discarded rag near Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk, Virginia. Then a tiny leg emerged, and a baby’s cry rang out. The passerby gathered up the blanket and took the baby to a nearby hospital.

Image: WJLA
“It’s shocking to me,” Wysong told 7 On Your Side in February 2016. “I did question how someone could leave a baby, who was just born, on the side of the road in a dirty rag in the middle of winter.” Shocking, not least, because she was that baby. Mercifully, she survived to tell the story.

