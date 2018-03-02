27 Years After These Conjoined Twins Were Born, They Have Shared Some Exciting News

ADVERTISEMENT

An incredible, odds-defying birth will tend to make the news. So when doctors delivered a healthy set of conjoined twins in 1990, it captured headlines for good reason: very few conjoined twins survive gestation and delivery.

As their lives went on, the siblings continued to captivate audiences nationwide by letting them in on the tribulations and triumphs that came with their very specific condition. Two decades later, they shared yet another one of their incredible milestones with the world.

Abby and Brittany Hensel were born on March 7, 1990, in Carver County, Minnesota. The twins came into the world together, conjoined in an incredibly rare way: they’re known as dicephalic parapagus twins, which means their bodies are unified, but they each have a separate head.

