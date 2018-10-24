Years After A Cop Busted Her For Drugs, This Woman Invited Him To Her College Graduation

By David Rule
October 24, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: ABC News
Image: ABC News

As recovering Long Beach, California, drug addict Tiffany Hall prepared for her graduation from university, she might well have wondered whether her special guest would turn up. After all, police lieutenant Jim Foster had put her in jail more than once.

Image: Visit California
Image: Visit California

The port city of Long Beach is part of the Los Angeles urban area. Formerly known for its oil production, it remains a busy center for manufacturing. Indeed, car parts, electronics and furniture are just some of the things made today in Long Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via Iowa Pork
Image: via Iowa Pork

However, the bustle of the docks and local industries does have a downside. Long Beach is among the U.S.’ most polluted cities, with the wind bringing in dirty air from L.A. to its west to add to the pollution created by one of the world’s largest ports.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT