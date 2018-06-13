15 Years After This Father Was Killed In Action, A Stranger Arrived At The Family Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a parent at a young age can be devastating for the child in question. Justin Rozier can certainly relate to that, as his father died while serving in the army in 2003. However, 15 years after his death, a stranger arrived at the family home with a message for the teenager.

Residents of Katy, Texas, Jonathan and Jessica Rozier had just started a family together when the former answered the call to serve in Iraq. A first lieutenant in the United States army, he left his wife and nine-month old son Justin behind in 2003. Tragically though, Jonathan never returned home.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 19, 2003, Jonathan died in Baghdad, Iraq. As told by the Department of Defense, his unit came under attack by gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades, which led to his death. Just three days before that, the young father celebrated his 25th birthday, while he also spoke to Jessica one last time the day before his passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT