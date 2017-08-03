60 Years After This Woman Got Married, She Put On Her $69 Wedding Gown One More Time

By Francesca Lynagh
August 3, 2017
Image: Facebook/Sabrina Squire NBC12

After a granddaughter took a photograph of her grandmother on her 60th wedding anniversary and uploaded it to social media, the post quickly went viral. The elderly lady’s outfit may only have cost $69.95, but everyone at the event – and plenty of online commentators – certainly agreed that she looked a million dollars in it.

Image: via ABC News

Janith and Joe Goedde are an adorable elderly couple from the town of Haubstadt in Indiana. Joe is 84 years young while Janith is 80 and the two of them have been man and wife for a very happy 60 years. They are proud parents to nine children and boast 25 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Image: via ABC News

The Goedde’s big day on May 11, 1957, at the Saint James Catholic Church in Haubstadt was a wonderful affair, and the festivities were captured on a camera that Joe had bought while he was serving in the army overseas in Germany. The happy couple – who were 24 and 20 at the time – had a stunning tiered wedding cake and their bridesmaids wore colorful dresses with hoop skirts and carried bouquets made of daisies.

