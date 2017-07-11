3 Years After He Was Mercilessly Pranked By His Wife, This Guy Got The Ultimate Payback

By Francesca Frawley
July 11, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: imgur/Macky13245
Image: imgur/Macky13245

She pranked her husband three years ago, and she probably thought that she had gotten away with it. But she was very wrong if she thought that it was all forgotten. Because now it was her husband’s turn to wreak havoc.

Image: FilterGrade
Image: FilterGrade

And he took to the internet to show the world how he got revenge on his wife. He photographed every stage of the prank, documenting his genius multi-layered plan for everyone to see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: imgur/Macky13245
Image: imgur/Macky13245

It all started on a normal working day. Expecting his wife to use the bathroom first of all, he set up his first trap in there.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT