5 Years After This Mom’s Photo Caused Controversy, She Recreated It With A Brand New Spin

ADVERTISEMENT

When one Californian fitness fanatic gained notoriety thanks to a controversial Facebook post in 2012, she divided her followers. Although the diet-and-exercise advocate definitely had her haters, she could also boast a healthy amount of fans. But when the woman seemed to change her views five years later, it came as a surprise to many people.

San Francisco-born Maria Kang is a resident of Elk Grove near Sacramento in California. The 37-year-old lives in the city with her husband, David Casler, and their three boys. And when she isn’t playing mom, Kang also owns and runs several care homes for the elderly and oversees a non-profit organization, Fitness Without Borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2007, this charity encourages community leaders in low-income areas to learn about the importance of health and fitness. Participants then return to their communities and pass on the knowledge to local kids. This is a subject matter close to Kang’s heart. In her younger days, she had competed in fitness competitions. In 2003, the then 23-year-old even bagged herself first place at the Miss Bikini California figure and fitness pageant.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT