10 Years After A Sick Girl Met A Boy In Hospital, She Was Told There Was Someone She Needed To See

When Lindsey Wilkerson met fellow cancer patient Joel Alsup as a child in Memphis, Tennessee’s St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, she became friends with him. But that little girl could not imagine then what the future would have in store for the pair when they both had beaten cancer and grown to be adults.

At the tender age of seven years old, Joel, a resident of Chattanooga, TN, received some terrifying news. He’d been having some problems with his arm, even finding it difficult to put on his seatbelt; tragically, though, the issues had arisen because the little boy had a tumor.

It was later revealed that Joel was suffering from osteosarcoma – a cancer of the bones – and so he eventually ended up in St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. But although Joel may not have felt lucky, he was nevertheless fortunate that the tumor had been caught before it could metastasize. The prognosis for osteosarcoma patients is considerably poorer in cases where the cancer has gotten into the lungs or moved into fresh bones.

